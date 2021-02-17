Impact on Fruits & Vegetable SeedsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global fruits & vegetable seeds market estimated to be USD 10.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The fruits & vegetable seed market has witnessed a significant boost in the last few years owing to various factors such as increasing demand for nutritional and healthy food, adoption of modern agricultural practices. Increase in seed replacement rate and growing adoption of GM crops are the other driving factors for the fruits & vegetable seeds market.

However, varying climatic conditions and regulations for the cultivation of GM crops may negatively affect the growth of the market. Increasing demand for organic fruits & vegetables, diversified demand, and cultivation of exotic fruits & vegetables have created new opportunities for the seed manufacturers.

Segmentation

The global fruits & vegetable seeds market has been segmented based on type, trait, category, and region.

By type, the global fruits and vegetable seeds market has been bifurcated into brassica, cucurbits, solanaceae, amaryllidaceous, citrus family, and others. Each of these segments is further subdivided.

Brassica is further classified as cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and others brassica. Cucurbits are bifurcated as cucumber, melons, squash, and other cucurbits. Solanaceae is further divided as tomato, eggplant, potato, and others solanaceae. Amaryllidaceous is bifurcated into the onion, garlic, and others. The citrus family segment is further classified as orange, lime, and others.

Based on trait, the global fruits & vegetable seeds market has been classified as genetically modified and non-genetically modified.

Based on the category, the global fruits and vegetable seeds market has been classified as organic and conventional.

The global fruits & vegetable seeds market has been studied with regards to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American fruits and vegetable seeds market has further been categorized as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European fruits & vegetable seeds market has been divided into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. The fruits & vegetable seeds market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The fruits and vegetable seeds market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

Groupe Limagrain Holding (France)

Sakata Seed Group (Japan)

Advanta Limited (India)

TAKII & CO., LTD. (Japan)

Mahindra Group (India)

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel B.V (Netherlands)

Western Bio Vegetable Seeds Ltd (India)

Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. (Germany)

DLF Seeds & Science (Denmark)

Invivo (France)

Royal Barenbrug Group (Netherlands)Liquid Colours (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

KALO (US)

