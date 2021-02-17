Impact on Food FlavorsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Global Food Flavors Market size is projected to reach approximately USD 18.51 billion by 2024 and is expected to register 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2024. Food flavors are food ingredients or additives used to add flavor in the food & beverages, which enhances the taste of the final product. These flavors can be derived through synthetic as well as natural sources. These food flavors have applications in bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, and sweet & savory snacks, among others is majorly driving the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for natural food flavors across various application areas is driving the growth of food flavors market. Rising health consciousness among the consumers has led to increased demand for clean label products, which has increased the sales of food flavors from natural sources. Moreover, continuous R&D activities in this industry are the major factor to drive the market. Microencapsulation is the major technological advancement creating an opportunistic market for the food flavor suppliers across the globe. However, low stability of the natural flavors acts as a restraint for the market growth.

Segmentation

The global food flavors market has been segmented based on source, application, and region.

Based on source, the global food flavors market has been divided into natural and synthetic.

Based on application, the global food flavors market has been classified as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, sweet & savory snacks, and others.

The global food flavors market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American food flavors market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European food flavors market has been classified as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and the rest of Europe. The food flavors market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The food flavors market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Givaudan SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Food flavors, Inc. (US), Firmenich International SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), V. MANE FILS SA (France), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Frutarom Industries Ltd (Israel), Sensient Technologies (US), Mane SA (France), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd (Japan), Robertet Group (France), Flavorchem (US), Flavaroma Flavours & Fragrances (P) Ltd (India) are some of the key players in the global food flavors market.

