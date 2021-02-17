Impact on LiqueurMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Liqueur Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Liqueur Market is expected to reach USD 114.29 BN by the end of 2024. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of 3.19% over the forecast period (from 2019 to 2024). Changing consumption patterns and augmenting demand for new flavors and ingredients drive the growth of the market.

Market players strategies to launch a new product is also encouraging the growth of the Liqueur Industry. Innovations in distillation techniques and increasing consumer preferences help in market expansion. Besides, substantial initiatives in R&D to develop a new technology or distinctive tastes and flavors drive the growth of the global liqueur market. Rapidly growing youth population and the increasing disposable income impacts the market growth, positively.

Despite the growth opportunities, Liqueur as a category faces a lot of challenges. The primary issue is the shifting alcohol consumption patterns; for instance; younger generations are switching to alcoholic beverages of lighter taste, alcohol amount, calories, etc. Low abv beers, flavored ciders, mixed drinks, brown spirits popularity, gin resurrection are just a few of the examples of lighter alcoholic beverages.

Major Players:

Players leading the Liqueur Market include Beam Suntory, Inc. (US), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), The Brown–Forman Corporation (US), Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Italy), Diageo plc (UK), Girolamo Luxardo S.p.A (Italy), Amarula Cream (South Africa), Lucas Bols BV (Netherlands), Empee Distilleries (India), Pernod Ricard SA (France), Mast-Jägermeister SE (Germany), Remy Cointreau (France), United Breweries Holdings Limited (India), DeKuyper Royal Distillers (France), and Globus Spirits Ltd. (India), among others.

Global Liqueur Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global Liqueur Market due to the high disposable income in the region. The rising demand for Liqueur from the hospitality industry and as well as households, is a key driving force. Furthermore, relaxation in liqueur production regulations is expected to support the regional market in creating larger revenue pocket.

