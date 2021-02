Impact on RENDERED PRODUCTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Rendering is a process of converting fatty tissues, bones, offal or an entire carcass of animals into purified fats, for instance, lard or tallow. The most common animal sources of rendering products are beef, pork, sheep, and poultry. Rendered products are used in various industries such as fertilizers, cosmetics, biofuel, animal feed, food industry, and others. Rendered fats are major source of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, and essential minerals in livestock feeding. Moreover, it adds vital elements in fertilizers for plant growth.

Rendering process is a best method for animal disposal, which converts waste animal parts into stable, and value-added materials. Application of rendered products in various industries such as cosmetics, fertilizers, animal feed, biofuel, food industry and others is driving the market growth of rendered products. Moreover, increasing focus on providing healthy feed to livestock is adding fuel to the growth of Rendered Products Industry Segment.

Downstream Analysis

Based on sources, rendered products are segmented as beef, pork, sheep, poultry, and others. Among all, the beef segment is projected to be dominate the market owing to its beneficial attributes and applications in various industries including animal feed, cosmetics, biofuel, and others.

Based on the categories, rendered products are segmented as food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. Among all, the feed grade is dominating the market. However, increasing focus on R&D likely to help in the growth of industrial grade segment in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the rendered products

Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

JBS USA Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Valley Proteins Inc (U.S.)

National Renderers Association. (U.S.)

West Coast Reduction Ltd. (Canada)

Smithfield Foods Inc. (U.S.)

