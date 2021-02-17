Impact on DISTILLER’S DRIED GRAINS WITH SOLUBLESMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles is a co-product of ethanol production process or by-product of distillery industry which contains 10-12% moisture content. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles has high amount of protein, carbohydrates, fibers, and other nutrients, which makes it suitable for a reasonable alternative of livestock feed. DDGS is now used to produce dietary rich fiber diet fit for human consumption, this will help in reducing the heart related concerns within the population.

Low cost alternative for animal feed is primarily driving the global market for distiller’s dried grains with solubles.

Global Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market By Application are compounds are used as a low-cost alternative for animal feed, this characteristic property is exploited for manufacturing high quality feed for animals. Distiller’s dried grains with solubles are either co or by products of ethanol and distillery industry respectively. Increased consumption of livestock-based food, industrial expansion of ethanol industries and alternatives to check the waste reduction has increased the demand for DDGS compounds.

Downstream Analysis

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles market is segmented based on source, which includes brewers, bio-fuel plants, others. In this segment, bio-fuel plants are producing the maximum amount of DDGS compounds, increasing production of ethanol is the key factor for this segment.

The global distiller’s dried grains with solubles market is segmented based on application, which includes animal feed, food and beverage industry, others. Among all applications, animal feed industry has shown a high share, because of high demand for an alternative of low-cost animal feed rich in nutrients.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the distiller’s dried grains with solubles market

Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)

Globus Spirits Ltd.(India)

CropEnergies (Germany)

CHS Inc. (U.S.)

Nugen Feeds & Foods (India)

D. HEISKELL HOLDINGS, LLC (U.S.)

Kent Feeds (U.S.)

Distiller’s dried grains with solubles market is growing rapidly due to increase in the demand for an alternative source of animal feed rich in nutrients. Consumption of fiber rich DDGS compounds by the human population to prevent heart diseases, has uplifted the market opportunities. Increasing R&D activities to mask the effect of volatile compounds present in the distiller’s dried grains with solubles will uplift the market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

