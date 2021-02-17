Yeast Infection Market Global Analysis, Demand, size & forecast

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on “Global Yeast Infection Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Scynexis (US), Synmedic Laboratories (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany), Mentis Pharma Ltd. (India), Abbott (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), ALLERGAN (Ireland), AstraZeneca (UK) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global yeast infection market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Overview

The global yeast infection market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the increasing prevalence of yeast infection, and rising awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of yeast infection. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global yeast infection market is booming, and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly .The market is expected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Yeast infection or candidiasis, a type of fungal infection, is caused by numerous types of yeast called Candida. Fungal infection can occur in both systemic and superficial parts of the body, and can affect: eye, ear, skin, mouth, and vagina and causes diseases such as fungal meningitis, ringworm and athlete’s foot and are commonly found on the skin, hair, and nails. Globally, 15% of population suffers from athlete’s foot. North America is the largest market for antifungal treatment market. Nearly 1.5 million different species of fungi on the earth, however only around 300 are responsible for causing diseases and infection in human. According to the survey carried out by Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (2015), approximately 97,000 deaths are associated annually in the U.S. with fungal infections.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Competitive Analysis

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Bayer AG:

Bayer AG, headquartered in Germany, focuses on research, development, production, and distribution of medical products for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of fungal diseases.

Canespro is treatment method from Bayer AG for fungal infections occurred in nails. Canespro softens the infected part of the nails only.

Pfizer Inc.:

June, 2017: Pfizer Inc. received exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for Cresemba, which is a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections in immunocompromised patients

August, 2016: Pfizer Inc. announced its entry into an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire the development, and commercialization rights to its late-stage small molecule anti-infectives business

Sanofi:

November, 2014: Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme has announced the approval of Lemtrada by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Merck:

Merck develops and markets broad portfolio of 300,000 products across the globe. The company is a market leader in pharmaceutical, and biotechnological having strong presence in various parts of the world.

January, 2015: The Merck has acquire Cubist Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition will help the company to increase its revenue, and establish stronger position in hospital acute care

February, 2016: AureoGen Biosciences Inc., signed an agreement with Merck for the application of AureoGen’s proprietary chemistry and compounds in the development of medicines for infectious disease, which include systemic fungal infections.

Global Yeast Infection Market – Regional Analysis

America dominated the global yeast infection market owing to the presence of huge geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of auto immune diseases. It consists of two major regions namely North America and South America. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, 50 million Americans are suffering from autoimmune disease, and USD 591 million are spent by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on autoimmune disease research. Well-developed healthcare sector, and increasing awareness about the diseases and the therapy have fuelled the market growth. North America holds the major share of Americas yeast infection market due to presence of many opportunities such as increasing government support and high healthcare spending. On the other hand, South America is expected to grow at faster rate due to developing market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for antifungal treatment market due to large patients’ population and growing geriatric population. According to WHO reports, Mycetoma, fungal infection, affects feet and limb, and due to severe infection chance of losing feet and limb increases. China and India drive the major market and contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific antifungal treatment market.

