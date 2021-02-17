Impact on EUBIOTICSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Eubiotics Market Overview
Eubiotics are s
ubstances used to improve the quality of animal nutrition as well as
properties of animal fodder to improve gut health and immunity of livestock.
Eubiotics comprises of prebiotics, probiotics, organic acids and other essential
compounds. Eubiotics are used
as digestive stimulants, which builds a healthy
balance of micro
–
flora in the gastrointestinal tract
he
Global Eubiotics Market
is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health
awareness towards livestock. Also, the advancement in product developmen
t coupled
with the technological improvements
is
the significant reasons for the increasing
growth of
Eubiotics Market
during the forecast period. Additionally, the market
players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service
offerings, which has fueled up the share of eubiotics as a feed additive in the global
market
Global
Eubiotics
Market
are feed additives that contain prebiotics, probiotics,
organic acids and essential oils. It is used to enhance the functionality of feed.
Eubiotics help in improving micro
–
floral condi
tions of the gut and increasing the
lactose tolerance limit, consequently supporting in healthy growth of the animal
Furthermore, eubiotics support towards digestive health and a substitute to
antibiotics in feed, is likely to support the growth of
Eubio
tics Market
globally.
However, increasing prices of raw material is seen to possess high risk and is
considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors
are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.1% of
Eubiotics M
arket
during
the forecast period 2017
–
2023
Downstream Analysis
Eubiotics are segmented
based on
type, which includes probiotics, prebiotics, and
others. Among all, the probiotics segment holds the major market share owing to its
high efficacy.
Based on
form, the
Eubiotics Market
is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid eubiotics
can be easily mixed
in the feed; this makes it more convenient for the livestock to
consume
