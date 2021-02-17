Global New Products to Widen Hair Color Industry Market Research Report 2021

Overview:

The global Hair Color Industry report, released by Market Research Future (MRFR), predicts substantial growth for the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The entire period would see various factors providing a tailwind to the market. Changing fashion trends would play a huge role and along with it, social media where various influencers would launch new ideas. Constant funding for research and development projects are also going to ensure the market gets ample growth opportunities.

Strict regulations are acting both as a restraint and an influencer. As a restraint, a lot of products are getting barred from entering the market for their side-effects. But it is also triggering the launching of natural products, which is a plus for the market.

Segmentation:

The global hair color market report, as discussed by MRFR, has been segmented into product type, form, and distribution channel. These segments are known to be the hosts of several valuable inputs and insights that can ensure an easy understanding of the market.

By product type, the hair color market can be segmented into permanent and temporary. Changing fashion trends are boosting the use of temporary ones.

By form, the report relies on segments like powder, cream, and others. The cream segment is expecting a good lead.

By distribution channel, the global report on the hair color market would be backed by segments like store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America has the chance to dominate the hair color market in the coming years as the regional exposure to various products, high disposable income, the better impact of the entertainment industry and social media, improved marketing styles, and constant investment to develop new products would influence the market. The US and Canada would be the major revenue-providers.

Europe would also relish their position in the market and better investment in product development is providing ample tailwind to the market. A lot of brands are operating from the region and their reach is substantial in other regions owing to which the revenue generation process is getting a boost. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing as the massive population here is getting exposure to various entertainment-related activities and social media. Global players are also putting in efforts to capture this huge market, which is triggering growth for the market. The Middle East & Africa would record sluggish growth and it would be hindered due to the presence of poor economic growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market report on hair color contains details of major impacting companies like Revlon Consumer Products Corporation (US), L’Oréal S.A. (France), Avon LLC (UK), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), Conair Corporation (US), Hoyu Co., Ltd (Japan), Coty, Inc. (US), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), and World Hair Cosmetics Co Ltd (Hong Kong). These companies are launching their innovative strategies to make sure that the market gets ample backing from several quarters. Their strategies often rely on branding ideas, marketing forms, mergers, collaborations, rising investments in R & D and others.

Industry News:

In February 2020, L’Oréal from France announced the launching of their new holographic color, which they believe would be the trend in 2020. It would also come with other color variants like Feria Cool Amethyst, Superior Preference Lilac Opal, and others.

In January 2020, Revlon launched a new product Total Color, which would be vegan in origin and would deliver permanent hair color with 100% coverage of all the hair types.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

