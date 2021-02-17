Impact on EXTRUDED SNACKSSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Extruded Snacks Market Overview
Extruded snacks
Market
are derived through extrusion process of
blending, shaping,
drying, flavoring and packaging. Most commonly used sources for extrusion snacks
are potato, rice, corn, tapioca, mixed grain, and others.
Extrusion is an important
food processing technique for
the
preparation of nutritious food for which extruded
snacks are gaining popularity as a healthy snack. Increasing health conscious
population and
their
awareness towards healthy snacking is driving the growth of
Extruded Snacks
Industry
.
Market Forecast
Extrusion is a process that combines several operations such as mixing, cooking,
kneading, shearing, shaping and forming. It is a popular means of preparing healthy
snacks
and ready to eat foods. High inclination of consumers towards ready to eat
packaged foods is driving the growth of extruded snacks market
Changing lifestyle and
consumers’
consumption pattern is further driving the growth
of extruded snacks market.
Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies and
attractive packaging is adding fuel to the growth of extruded snacks market.
A
ll these
factors are projected
to contribute to the estimated CAGR of
4.9
% of
extruded snacks
market during the forecast period 2017
–
2023
Latest Industry Updates
Jan 2018
GEA plans to extend their portfolio following their acquisition of Pavan
Group in Italy, which supplies
extrusion and milling technology for processing pasta,
snacks and breakfast cereals.
Dec 2017
Prataap Snacks, a leading Indian snack foods company with products
spanning across various categories like extruded snacks, chips & namkeen, has
entered the categ
ory of sweet snacks market through its wholly owned subsidiary
with the launch of its new brand ‘Rich Feast
I
TC (India)
Diamond Foods Inc. (U.S.)
Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)
Old Dutch Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
Downstream Analysis
Extruded Snacks Market
can be segmented
based on
type such as sweet and savory.
Savory segment is dominating the extruded snacks marke
t and is expected to
witness
a
substantial growth over the estimated period.
Whereas sweet segment is
projected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years
