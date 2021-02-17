Categories
Impact on EXTRUDED SNACKSSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Extruded Snacks Market Overview

Extruded snacks

Market

are derived through extrusion process of

blending, shaping,

drying, flavoring and packaging.  Most commonly used sources for extrusion snacks

are potato, rice, corn, tapioca, mixed grain, and others.

Extrusion is an important

food processing technique for

the

preparation of nutritious food for which extruded

snacks  are  gaining  popularity  as  a  healthy  snack.  Increasing  health  conscious

population and

their

awareness towards healthy snacking  is driving  the growth of

Extruded Snacks

Industry

.

 

Market Forecast

Extrusion  is  a  process  that  combines  several  operations  such  as  mixing,  cooking,

kneading, shearing, shaping and forming. It is a popular means of preparing healthy

snacks

and ready to eat foods. High inclination of consumers towards ready to eat

packaged foods is driving the growth of extruded snacks market

Changing lifestyle and

consumers’

consumption pattern is further driving the growth

of  extruded  snacks  market.

Furthermore,  aggressive  marketing  strategies  and

attractive packaging is adding fuel to the growth of extruded snacks market.

A

ll these

factors are projected

to contribute to the estimated CAGR of

4.9

% of

extruded snacks

market during the forecast period 2017

2023

Latest Industry Updates

Jan  2018

GEA  plans  to  extend  their  portfolio  following  their  acquisition  of  Pavan

Group in Italy, which supplies

extrusion and milling technology for processing pasta,

snacks and breakfast cereals.

Dec  2017

Prataap  Snacks,  a  leading  Indian  snack  foods  company  with  products

spanning  across  various  categories  like  extruded  snacks,  chips  &  namkeen,  has

entered the categ

ory of sweet snacks market through its wholly owned subsidiary

with the launch of its new brand ‘Rich Feast

I

TC (India)

Diamond Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)

Old Dutch Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis

Extruded Snacks Market

can be segmented

based on

type such as sweet and savory.

Savory  segment  is  dominating  the  extruded  snacks  marke

t  and  is  expected  to

witness

a

substantial growth over the estimated period.

Whereas sweet segment is

projected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years

