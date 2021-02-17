Impact on PLANT HORMONESSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Plant
Hormones
Market Overview
Plant hormones are naturally occurring elements that regulate the development and
growth of plants. Plant hormones are either plant
–
derived or chemical prepared substance
used for improving plant growth. Additionally, plant
hormones market is observing an
exponential growth based on its high usage in the agriculture industry
The global
Plant Hormones Market
is growing due to demand for or
ganic food. With the
growing consumer awareness and their increasing interest in healthy food, the demand for
plant hormones has increased recently. In addition to the growing population, the demand
for fruit and vegetable, pulses, grains, and other agricu
ltural products are expected to
surge the demand for plant hormones over the review period
The global plant hormones market is projected to propel by the increasing awareness
regarding available benefits to the crop producers by the use of the plant hormo
nes.
Furthermore, food security for the growing population, advancement in farming practices &
technologies, and high opportunities in developing countries is positively supporting the
growth of global plant hormones market
However, high
availability of e
conomical alternatives to plant hormones such as
agrochemicals is expected to hamper the growth of the global plant hormones market over
the forecast period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by
expanding their service offerings/
product lines, which has boosted the share of plant
hormones in the global market. The global plant hormones market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2017
–
2023
Downstream Analysis
Plant hormones market is segmented on the
basis of type, which includes auxins,
cytokinins, ethylene, gibberellins, and others. Among all, the cytokinins segment is
dominating the market followed by ethylene.
Based on
function, the plant hormones market is segmented into growth inhibitors and
grow
th promoters. The growth
promoters’
segment is dominating the market owing to
increased demand for agricultural products in the growing population
