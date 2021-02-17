Impact on Agricultural FumigantsSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Agricultural Fumigants Market Overview

Agricultural Fumigants Market are used to get rid of pests. This method of pest control is utilized during both pre-harvest and post-harvest. In pre-harvest, fumigants are inserted into the soil to kill fungi, pests and other insects blocking the growth of plants. On the other hand, in post-harvest, it is used to prevent any damage to harvested crops from pests. The most commonly used agricultural fumigants include phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others which are available in solid, liquid and gaseous form.

Global Agricultural Fumigants Industry help in improving agricultural productivity by killing pests and weeds. Increasing population and growing demand for food has led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. Moreover, increasing crop losses post- harvest is boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the Agricultural Fumigants Market

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd (Israel)

Reddick Fumigants, LLC (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis

The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is accounted to hold the highest share of agricultural fumigants. Europe is estimated to have a moderate expansion in the market share of agricultural fumigants.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region in Agricultural Fumigants Market. India and China which are two of the largest countries in terms of population are majorly contributing the growth of herbicides in this region. Latin America is anticipated to gain a moderate growth rate over the estimated period.

Market Segmentation

Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region.

Agricultural fumigants market is segmented based on types such as phosphine, methyl bromide, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-Dichloropropene, and others. Among them, the methyl bromide is holding a major share in the market followed by phosphine. However, owing to the great damage caused to nature from methyl bromide, it is being banned in many countries. On the other hand, phosphine is expected to gain substantial growth over the forecast period.

