Global Liquid Waste Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Jan 27, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The hybrid vehicle primarily uses two or more different power sources, called the internal combustion engine and the electric generator. These power sources help operate the electric motor. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global hybrid vehicle market that foretells prosperity for the market with 9% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

The factors that lead to the growth of global hybrid vehicle market include greater efficiency in terms of engine performance, less fuel consumption, demand for hybrid vehicles in order to bring down the automobile operating cost, government orders regarding switch to alternative automobile fuels in order to limit the carbon footprint, the rise in fossil fuel costs, initiatives by automakers to find newer and cost-efficient automotive technologies, and scarcity of the fossil fuels due to excessive consumption.

The global hybrid vehicle market has been segmented on the basis of component type, degree of hybridization, electric powertrain, propulsion, vehicle type, and region. By component types, this market has been segmented into battery, electric motor, and transmission. Based on the degree of hybridization, the market has been segmented into the micro-hybrid vehicle, mild hybrid vehicle, and full hybrid vehicle. On the basis of the electric powertrain, the market has been segmented into parallel hybrid and series hybrid. The propulsion-based segmentation segments the market into a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), natural gas vehicle (NGV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). According to the report, the PHEV segment is growing at the fastest rate. The segmentation based on vehicle types covers commercial vehicle and a passenger car. Commercial vehicles are for business purposes. Trucks are a relevant example. Passenger vehicles are for carrying passengers, for example, bus and trains.

The regional segmentation of the global hybrid vehicle market segments the market into continent-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). In North America, government regulations regarding the environment and technological advancement are the primary reasons for market growth. In this region, the strongest economies are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

According to the report, the Asia Pacific has been estimated to emerge as the global market leader during the forecast period. The primary factors aiding the market growth in this region include large population in this region, rising middle class with higher disposable income, increasing fuel costs, increasing use of private automobiles, and underperforming and overburdened public transport system in countries like China and India.

In terms of technological advancement and environmental regulations, Europe is second only to North America and its population is higher than in North America. Therefore, it is a big market. The primary revenue generating country-specific markets in this region are Germany and Spain, followed by the rest of Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the global hybrid vehicle market include AB Volvo (Sweden), Allison Transmission (USA), BorgWarner Inc. (USA), Continental AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies, Inc. (UK), The Ford Motor Company (USA), Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

Latest Industry News

In Ford’s new ad campaign, between shots of Bryan Cranston, there are glimpses of a redesigned Mustang that is likely to be introduced as the hybrid vehicle which the company has been teasing for nearly a year. 23 OCT 2018

Apple Inc. has invented a new battery system that has been designed to keep an electric or hybrid vehicle creature comforts working at all times. 18 OCT 2018

