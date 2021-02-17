Active & Intelligent Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The global demand to get information about the state of the product, real-time feed to track products during transfer, and support logistics are major reasons spurring the growth of the Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that this market could score past USD 23.76 bn valuation during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Other factors like the involvement shown by end user industries to ensure product state through packaging, intentions to expand shelf life, government regulations to maintain a safe standard especially in the food and beverage sector, the inclusion of top-end products, and technological support can help the market grow.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5550

Segmentation:

The global report, with details of the active & intelligent packaging market, is banking on a proper segmentation to get to the core. This segmentation includes technology and application as a part of the report. The assessment has its focus on providing insights and bolstering market growth by assisting in forming strategies.

By technology, the report discussing the active and intelligent packaging market reveals segments like oxygen scavenger, shelf life sensing, temperature indicators, moisture absorbers, and others.

By application, the global report on the active & intelligent packaging market includes a discussion on food & beverage, personal care, healthcare, and others. The demand to know the exact state of food is boosting the food and beverage segment.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Peroxyacetic-Acid-Industry-Share-COVID-19-Overview-Application-Growth-and-Forecast-2023-10-28

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe may control the market as their technological infrastructures are helping the market get better grounds. In Asia Pacific, the market may get a chance to score the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), W.R. Grace and Company (U.S.), Constar International Inc.(U.S.), Crown Holdings Incorporated (U.S.), Klockner Pentaplast (Subsidiary Of Blackstone Group) (U.S.), Graham Packaging Company Inc.(U.S.), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Landec Corporation (U.K.), and Rexam plc. (U.K.) are making significant progress in the global active and intelligent packaging market. These companies are putting in efforts and devising strategies to support market growth. Methods these companies use mainly involve a merger, innovation, branding, acquisition, research and development benefits, hike in funding, and others. MRFR listed their recent developments to understand trends and market flow, which would help in a proper analysis of the market state.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/EJcv6oK6t

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Technology

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/threat-intelligence-platform-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-20

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Oxygen Scavengers

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Moisture Absorbers

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Shelf Life Sensing

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Temperature Indicators

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Others

……….

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/active-intelligent-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-trends-segmentation-by-type-application-end-user-and-forecast-by-2023-top-key-players-amcor-limited-ampacet-ball-bemis-company-constar-international-klockner-pentaplast-landec-2021-01-11

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312