Impact on FEED PREMIXES INDUSTRYSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The global feed premixes market is estimated to be valued at USD 12,325.2 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

The global Feed Premixes Industry has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type, livestock, and region. Based on ingredient type, the market has been divided into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, lipids, and others.

The vitamins segment held the majority market share in 2017. However, the lipids segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing, followed by the amino acids segment. Lipids are a rich source of energy and help enhance metabolism, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on livestock, the market has been divided into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. However, the aquaculture segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A focus on zootechnical performance, optimal growth, and improved reproduction capacity in fish and shrimp is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global feed premixes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for feed premixes in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period. Europe accounted for a significant market share and is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period. Increasing livestock farming practices for swine, poultry, and ruminants is a major factor driving the growth of the feed premixes market in Europe. Germany accounted for the largest market share of 12.29% in 2017 and the country-level market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

