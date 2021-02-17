Impact on AGRICULTURAL ENZYMESSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Agricultural Enzymes Market Overview

Agricultural Enzymes are the necessary bioactive proteins in preserving soil health and its environment. When Agricultural Enzymes are applied to the soil, billions of chemical reactions begin to take place immediately.

In the process they detoxify soils that have been poisoned by excessive applications of chemical fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, neutralize both acid and alkaline soils, loosen heavy clay soils, and even penetrate hardpan. Most commonly used Agricultural Enzymes include phosphatases, proteases, sulfatases and others.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the Agricultural Enzymes Industry

Bayer Cropscience AG (Germany)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

BASF (Germany)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Market Forecast

Agricultural Enzymes help in improving fertility, crop protection, and plant growth regulation. Increasing population and growing demand for food have led to high agricultural productivity which is driving the growth of the Agricultural Enzymes market. Moreover, rising demand for natural and organic food followed by increasing awareness towards hazardous properties of pesticides and other chemicals used in agricultural have raised the demand for Agricultural Enzymes over past few years.

Downstream analysis

On the basis of type, Agricultural Enzymes market is segmented into phosphatases, proteases, sulfatases, and others. Among all, the phosphatases segment is anticipated to be the fasting growing segment over the forecasted period. Phosphatases have an ability to solubilize soil mineral elements.

Based on the function, Agricultural Enzymes market is segmented into fertility, crop protection, and plant growth regulation. Among all, the fertility segment is dominating the market. However, the plant growth regulation segment is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

