Impact on NEMATICIDESSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The Global Nematicides Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 1.56 billion by the end of 2024. Nematicides are widely used in the agricultural segment to restrict the nematode attack on the agricultural produce by inhibiting or killing the nematodes responsible for the crop diseases.

Moreover, rising demand for bio-nematicides for crop-protection is projected to drive the growth of the global nematicides market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the nematicides in the global market.

Downstream analysis

The global nematicides market is segmented into type, application, and form.

Based on the type, it is segmented into organophosphates, carbamates, fumigants, bio-nematicides, and others. Among all, the fumigant segment is dominating the market followed by bio-nematicides owing to its higher use on fruits & vegetables.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the nematicides market

BASF SE (Germany)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Valent U.S.A. Corporation (U.S.)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Regional Analysis

The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the nematicides market followed by Europe. The U.S. accounts for a higher use of nematicides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from nematodes owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using nematicides.

