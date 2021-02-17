Impact on FEED YEASTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Feed Yeast Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 2.23 billion by the end of 2024. Live yeasts are added to the feed n order to improve the feed performance. It stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and immune responses of the livestock.

Additionally, the global feed yeast market is observing an exponential growth based on its high usage in the feed industry. The major types of feed yeast available in the market include dry yeast and spent yeast.

The Growing consumer awareness regarding livestock health and their increasing interest in healthy eating habits, the demand for Feed Yeast Industry has increased to a greater extent. In addition to rising meat consumption, quality feed, industrialization of livestock, and the prevention of diseases in livestock are expected to drive the global feed yeast market.

Limitation on the use of antibiotics for poultry production by the regulatory authorities has uplifted the growth of the feed yeast market. However, the high cost of processing and raw materials may hamper the feed yeast market over the review period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the feed yeast in the global market.

Downstream analysis

The global feed yeast market is segmented into type, livestock, and form.

Based on the type, it is segmented into live yeast, spent yeast, and others. Among all, the live yeast segment is dominating the market.

Based on the form, it is segmented into dry, liquid, and others. The dry segment is dominating the market. Higher stability and ease of handling are the key factors fuelling demand for dry form.

