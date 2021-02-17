Global IP Phones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2023

The integration of automation in businesses is boosting the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market. Reports that evaluate the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is anticipated to achieve incomes amounting to $7 billion approximately while increasing with a 36 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The advancement in the concepts of deep learning, machine learning, and natural language processing is boosting the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market. The growth in the popularity of AI-enabled tools is motivating the expansion of the market. Moreover, the benefits such as transparency in business operations and minimal cost of Artificial Intelligence as a Service is anticipated to create new prospects for growth in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

Based on technology, the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into natural language processing and machine learning & deep learning. Based on the software, the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into modeler & processing, data storage & archiving, cloud & web-based application, and others.The segmentation of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Industry is conducted on the basis of technology, services type, software, verticals, organization size, and region. On the basis of services, the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into custom cognitive computing APIs, cognitive computing APIs, and conversational AI.

Based on organization size, the market for Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into government & defense, BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy & power. Based on the region, the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The significant companies in Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Industry are Google Inc., AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), BigML.bsolutdata, Fuzzy.AI, Vital AI, Rainbird Technologies, Craft.AI, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sift Science, Mighty.AI, Cognitive Scale, Baidu, Centurysoft, Yottamine Analytics, and Datarobot Meya.AI.

