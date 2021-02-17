Categories
Impact on ALGAECIDESSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Algaecides is a chemical treatment designed to kill and prevent algae growth. There

are  mainly  two  types  of  algaecides  such  as  natural  algaecides  and  synthetic

algaecides. They are applicable in agriculture, surface water

treatment, aquaculture,

and others. It is mainly used in aquaculture to promote aquatic life by preventing

algae growth which inhibits the growth of the aquatic  life.

oreover, it  is  used in

agriculture  to  prevent  the  degradation  of  soil  quality  caused  by

algae.  Increasing

pollution  has  caused  an  increase  in  the  growth  of  algae  and  raised  the  need  for

algaecides

Global

Algaecides  Market

help  in  killing  and  preventing  the  growth  o

f  algae.

Increasing  population  and  growing  demand  for  food  have  led  to  high  agricultural

productivity which is driving the growth of the algaecides market. Moreover, limited

availability of cultivable land is boosting the demand for algaecides to increase

farm

productivity

Major factors such as water, temperature, rain, sunlight, pH, and mineral content

are driving the growth of algaecides market. Moreover, increasing demand for fish

among the population is supporting the growth of algaecides among the far

m fishes.

However, stringent regulations on the use of algaecides may hamper the growth of

algaecides market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the

estimated  CAGR  of  3.9%  of  algaecides  market  during  the  forecast  period  2017

202

3

Downstream analysis

Algaecides  market  is  segmented  based  on  type  such  as  natural  algaecides  and

synthetic algaecides. Among them, the synthetic algaecides segment is witnessed to

be  dominating  the  market  and  is  projected  to  grow  potentially  over  the  fo

recast

period.

