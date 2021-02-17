Global Smart Home Appliances Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2023

Globally, the electronic sim (e-SIM) market is expected to grow from $204.74 million in 2017 to $913.77 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Higher adoption of IoT and favorable government regulations regarding telecommunications are boosting M2M communication which is likely to drive the e-SIM Industry during the forecast period.

However, growing security threats in wireless communication are expected to hamper the growth of the e-SIM Industry.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6619

A few advantages of e-SIM are simple device setup without the need to insert or replace a SIM card and range of new and improved mobile-connected devices. There are various factors contributing to the rising demand for e-SIM Industry. Among these factors is the ability to switch between network providers in real time. which can prevent the subscriber from paying international roaming chargese-SIM is a sim card that is embedded in a mobile device. In other words, e-SIM is a digital SIM that allows activation of a cellular plan without having to use a physical SIM card.

ALSO READ: https://rapichat.com/read-blog/21710_smart-home-appliances-market-competitive-landscape-production-supply-demand-indu.html

The sim stores all the information which is necessary to authenticate and identify a mobile subscriber. e-SIM allows customers to save one or more operator profiles simultaneously on a device, and switch between them remotely.

Apple Inc. used e-SIM in Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4. Apple has launched iPhone XS and XS Max with e-SIM. Google’s Pixel 2 also supported e-SIM, but it was only used in the US for Google’s Project Fi.

ALSO READ: https://communalnews.com/e-sim-industry-takes-you-everywhere/

Key Players

The prominent players in the e-SIM Industry are Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Telefónica S.A. (Spain).

ALSO READ: https://markets.financialcontent.com/presstelegram/news/read/40975906/automotive_battery_market_to_reach_a_valuation_of_usd_75_billion_by_2025

Segmentation

The global e-SIM Industry is segmented into end-user, application, and region.

By end-user application, the market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, consumer electronics, and transportation & logistics. The automotive segment is further segmented into connected cars, emergency systems, and entertainment. The consumer electronics is further segmented into laptops, smartphones, tablets, and wearables. The transportation & logistics is further segmented into M2M and fleet management.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-microcellular-plastics-market-research-business-prospects-growth-opportunities-regional-analysis-statistics-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-07