Global Proximity Marketing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2023

Geomarketing is an innovative solution in the field of digital marketing that enables enterprises to deliver personalized advertisement contents to their customers based on analysis of their location data. The solution enables them to locate their customers and analyze their past movements across different locations.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8073

By combining the location data with purchase patterns of the customer, businesses can strategically deliver different advertisements and commercial information to their target audience. Development of low-cost location tracking devices and wide adoption of smartphones act as major driving factors for the market. However, the limited number of retail outlets and shopping malls and the use of traditional advertisement methods in many developing economies are restraining growth of the geomarketing market.

Key Players

The major players in the global geomarketing market are Oracle Corporation (US), Adobe Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Software AG (Germany), Salesforce.com Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Xtremepush (Ireland), MobileBridge (Netherlands), Galigeo (France), Plot Projects (Netherlands), and HYP3R Inc (US).

ALSO READ: https://rapichat.com/read-blog/21915_proximity-marketing-market-emerging-trend-increasing-demand-forecast-2023.html

In this study, the global Geomarketing Market has been segmented based on component, location-tracking technology, consumer location, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region/country.Segments

By component, the market has been segmented into software and services. The software segment is further segmented into content management, location analytics, geofencing, and reporting and visualization. Geofencing solutions are expected to hold the largest share as they are the core components of the overall geomarketing solution.

ALSO READ: https://communalnews.com/geomarketing-market-changing-the-way-we-shop/

Location analytics is expected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024 as enterprises are increasingly adopting analytics solution for various business processes to improve their decision-making abilities.

The services covered in the study are consulting services, implementation and integration services, and support and maintenance services. Implementation and integration services are expected to hold the largest share while support and maintenance services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as such services are primarily adopted for long term so that enterprises operate with the deployed solutions without any trouble.

ALSO READ: http://money.mymotherlode.com/clarkebroadcasting.mymotherlode/news/read/40975906

By location-tracking technology, the market has been segmented into global positioning systems, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and iBeacon. Wi-Fi is expected to account for the largest share in the geomarketing market while iBeacon technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. iBeacon is a fast-emerging technology that allows businesses to conduct marketing campaigns on customer mobile devices at low cost as compared to other location technologies.

Based on consumer location, the market has been bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment is expected to dominate the market; this is also expected to grow with the higher CAGR as compared to the outdoor segment.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-video-streaming-market-covid—19-analysis-global-leading-key-players-industry-segments-and-profit-growth-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-11