Impact on LIQUID FEEDSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Liquid Feed Market Overview

The global Liquid Feed Market is predominantly driven by the ever-increasing population worldwide. The ever-increasing population drives the demand for food and animal food such as Meat/Milk. In order to supply this increasing demand for food; operators of these animals take extreme care of their cattle/poultry.

Global Liquid Feed Industry provided in an optimum level gives good production of milk and meat. Additionally, cost of metabolic diseases increasing in dairy cattle/ Goat/Swine, etc. which is one of the reasons driving the global demand for liquid feed. Simultaneously, demand for milk products such as milk chocolate, milk powders, yogurts, and others are growing in the global market which in providing impetus to the liquid feed market consecutively.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

June 29, 2018 – Archer Daniels Midland (ADM – US), a leading global provider of agriculture feed and animal feed announced the acquisition of Probiotics International Limited (PIL -UK), a leading provider of probiotic supplements for the pet, and production-animal use. The deal has cost ADM with around £185 Mn. – all-cash transaction, subject to customary adjustments.

Key Players:

Fervent players leading the global Liquid Feed Market include Cargill Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Dallas Keith Ltd. (UK), Westway Feed Products (US), GrainCorp (Australia), Midwest Liquid Feeds. (US), Land O’ Lakes (US), and Agridyne LLC (US).

Liquid Feed Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global liquid feed market with the largest market share followed by the Asia Pacific. This impressive growth of the market attributes to the growing demand for the dairy products such as cheese & milk and animal foods like meat. Growing liquid feed market in the US is majorly supporting the market growth in the region.

