Impact on PHYTOSTEROLSSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Phytosterols Market Overview

Growing demand for supplements and food products prepared from plant sources useful for preventing cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and other body weight-related disorders has uplifted the demand for phytosterols. Among all, the beta-sitosterol is being a majorly used ingredient in the preparation of food and supplements. Increasing prevalence of diseases, for instance, cardiac arrest, artery blockage, obesity, and many others has increased the application of phytosterols in various industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and functional food & beverages.

Global Phytosterols Market Analysis help in reduction and management of body weight and prevent disorders like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and unnecessary body fat deposition. Continuously increasing obesity and other body weight related issues across the globe have turned up an opportunity for supplements and functional food and beverage industry to include plant-derived ingredients in their products, which is driving the growth of the phytosterols market.

Downstream analysis

The Global Phytosterols Market Is Segmented into Type and Application.

Based on the type, it is segmented into beta-sitosterol, campesterol, stigmasterol, and others. Among all, the beta-sitosterol segment is dominating the market.

Based on the application, it is segmented into food products, pharmaceuticals, supplements, cosmetics, and others. Among all the applications, the food products segment is dominating the market owing to rising demand for phytosterols in various food preparations.

Key Players

The Major Players in The Phytosterols Market

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bunge Ltd. (U.S.)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Raisio Plc. (Finland)

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Gustav Parmentier Handeslgesellschaft GmbH (Germany)

Arboris, LLC (U.S.)

Danone (France)

