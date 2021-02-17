Impact on FEED ANTIOXIDANTSSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Feed Antioxidants Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 290 million by 2024, with a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Feed antioxidants are additives added in feed to prevent the oxidative loss of vitamins, amino acids & pigments, and rancidity of fats in animal feeds. Hike in the prices of livestock feed is amongst the major determinants boosting the demand for feed antioxidants as their utilization ensures the minimum loss of essential nutrients and fats in the feed, resulting in the availability of high-quality feed for high prices.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3322

Moreover, usage of antioxidants leads to reduced feed wastage caused due to oxidation and raising awareness regarding the benefits of feed antioxidants are also catalyzing the growth of the global feed antioxidants market. However, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding the use of antioxidants in animal feed is hampering market growth. Market players are introducing products defined as per the age, health, and species of livestock, which is expected to pave the way for profitable growth opportunities for the market players.

Also read: https://www.unitymix.com/post/270229_feed-antioxidants-market-is-expected-to-usd-290-million-by-2024-with-a-cagr-of-4.html

Segmentation

The global feed antioxidants market has been segmented based on type, livestock, and region.

By type, the global feed antioxidants market has been classified as beta hydroxy acid, butylated hydroxytoluene, ethoxyquin, and others.

The global feed antioxidants market has also been segregated, on the basis of livestock, into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others.

The global feed antioxidants market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Also read: https://64.media.tumblr.com/b5e5d56903810984aa07eeabc573f044/9e9ca01b3f157c10-71/s640x960/aaabb084c91b307fe7cdb0df106640f3e80becf3.jpg

The North American feed antioxidants market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European feed antioxidants market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The feed antioxidants market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The feed antioxidants market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also read : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/contract-research-organization-cro-market-growth-estimation-sales-statistics-future-trends-key-insights-covid-19-impact-and-industry-dynamics-by-2023.html

Key Players

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Kemin Industries (US)

Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Adisseo (France)

Perstorp (Sweden)

Novus International Inc. (US)

Danisco (Denmark)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cellulose-esters-market-share-growth-trends-demand-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2023-2021-01-17

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)