Impact on WHEAT GLUTENMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Ischemic Stroke Industry Insight

A report by Market Research Future (MRFR) on the global ischemic stroke market 2020 is brief of the forces that aided market growth in the course of the COVID 19 outbreak. The report has been drafted to delve into the prime trends prevailing in the global healthcare industry. Keeping the fact, the global market for ischemic stroke is poised to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.3% during the years 2017–2023.

Ischemic Stroke Boomers & Decliners

The mounting prevalence of acute ischemic stroke cases is motivating the global demand for both diagnostic and surgical procedures in acute stroke treatment. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, along with an increasingly aging population, improved minimally invasive procedures demand, and expansion in health care spending is the other foremost factors motivating the growth of the global acute ischemic stroke market.

CT scan is the most widespread technique, which is used for the diagnosis of ischemic cerebral stroke, significantly owing to its competence to capture the images in the form of axial slices or as volume studies in three-dimensional form. These three-dimensional images offer the doctor better insight into the stroke condition. These factors are noted to be considered to the market’s growth.

In addition to imaging diagnosis, doctors also perform a lumbar puncture, and another laboratory testing such as basic chemistry panel, complete blood count, toxicology screening, and coagulation studies are contributing as prime factors for the market’s growth. These tests are performed to discover some additional disease conditions, which could hinder the treatment, such as meningitis, coagulopathy, and more concurrent illness such as hypoglycemia, diabetes, renal insufficiency, and hyponatremia.

On the other hand, technological advancement in surgical procedures and expanding healthcare

expenditure are the most critical factors for growth in the global ischemic stroke market. In fact, the swelling incidence of diabetes, tobacco consumers, and aging populations are also crucial factors in determining the ischemic stroke market growth. On the contrary, the factor of extreme usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and the immense cost of surgical procedures are hindering the growth of the market.

