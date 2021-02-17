Hard Seltzers Market, Growth of Forecast to 2026

The global hard seltzers market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcohol content fuels the demand for hard seltzers in the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of sugar-free carbonated and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzers and rising demand for such drinks, are driving the growth of the global hard seltzers market. Moreover, innovation of different flavors in hard seltzers is creating profitable opportunities for manufacturers. However, surging demand for non-alcoholic beverages are restraining the growth of the global market.

