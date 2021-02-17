Impact on PET FOOD INGREDIENTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) in Healthcare Market Insight

Market Research Future (MRFR) envisions substantial gains for the AR & VR in healthcare market 2020, as it is all set to procure a robust CAGR of 30.2% between 2018 and 2023 (evaluation period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the key developments since the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) in Healthcare Market Drivers and Restraints

The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown the spotlight on AR/VR, as the healthcare industry is fast adopting these interactive, hands-free technologies to bolster patient care. Augmented and virtual reality’s use cases have increased significantly following the pandemic, as the lockdown has boosted the need for technologies with remote capabilities. The post SARS-CoV-2 era has seen a surge in live video consultations and telehealth for no risk and efficient patient care delivery. The AR and VR in healthcare market can emerge even stronger in the coming period as remote-care and at-home medical care become more prevalent.

Another factor boosting the demand for AR & VR in healthcare is the rising need for immersive technologies that can help patients process the psychological aspects of the trauma, while learning how to better understand the key novel coronavirus related triggers.

AR and VR are helping the healthcare staff and physicians to become more aware with regard to the COVID-19 impact and how to effectively handle the situation. These technologies are also transforming the healthcare sector, given their extensive applications in 3D operating room simulations, virtual training of surgeons, chronic pain management, mental health treatment and more. On the downside, the low expertise level among medical professionals with respect to the AR and VR solutions can deter the growth rate of the market in the following years.

However, the silver lining could be the accelerated deployment of AR and VR technologies in fitness management, escalating use of connected devices within the healthcare industry, and the growing awareness regarding VR therapy. Vigorous R&D activities and product launches are a few key strategies employed by renowned firms to capture a bigger share in the global market.

