Impact on WATER-SOLUBLE FERTILIZERSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Water-soluble fertilizers are fertilizers of natural or synthetic origin that can mix with a solvent, especially water, before being applied on crops. With water-soluble fertilizers, it is easy to maintain the exact amount of nutrients available to plants. Water-soluble fertilizers are rapidly soluble in water and helps in fertigation & foliar by releasing essential plant nutrients at root zone and leaves respectively where they are absorbed and used elsewhere in the plant system.

With ever-growing population necessity for food security arises and decreasing overall land suitable for agriculture are key growth factors for water-soluble fertilizers market. The high efficiency of water-soluble fertilizers compared to other types of fertilizers is likely to boost water-soluble fertilizers market during the forecast period. High efficiency, a limited amount of land suitable for growing crops, and growing environmental concerns are key growth factors for the water-soluble fertilizer industry. However, high production costs and the threat of substitute by organic farming alternatives are among key restraining factors and may hamper the growth of water-soluble fertilizer market.

Segmentation

Global water-soluble fertilizers market has been segmented into product type, crop type, application, and region.

The market based on type has been segmented into macronutrient fertilizers and micronutrient fertilizers. The macronutrient fertilizers segment has been further classified into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic. Nitrogenous fertilizers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to widespread applications of nitrogenous fertilizers and ease of use.

Water-soluble fertilizers market is segment by crop type into field crops, horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals, and others. The horticultural crops segment is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increase in demand for fruits and vegetables and growing need for high crop productivity

The market has been segmented, by application, into foliar and fertigation. The fertigation segment is expected to hold the maximum share in water-soluble fertilizers market since this method allows fertilizer to evenly distribute in irrigation

The market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The water-soluble fertilizers market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European water-soluble fertilizers market has been segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

The global market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of The World is classified into South America, The Middle East, and Africa.

Key players

Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (Canada), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) (Chile), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), The Mosaic Company (US), EuroChem (Switzerland), Coromandel International Limited (India), Compo GmbH & Co (Germany), and Haifa Chemicals Limited (Israel) are some of the key players in the market.

