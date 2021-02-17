Impact on AGRICULTURAL COLORANTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global Agricultural Colorants Market estimated to be USD 750 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Agricultural colorants are the dyes and pigments which are being used in agriculture input products and seed treatment. They are also used for crop protection. These colors can be produced naturally or synthetically, and majorly finds its application for product differentiation to avoid application errors. The increasing awareness among the farmers regarding various agrochemical products, availability of multi-functional products has boosted the demand for agricultural colorants in recent years. Increasing focus of manufacturers on development biobased products are further expanding the opportunities for the manufacturers. However, the increase in the price of final products due to colorants and stringent regulations regarding the usage of chemical or synthetic colorants is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global agricultural colorants market has been segmented based on type, category, application, and region.

By type, the global agricultural colorants market has been bifurcated into dyes and pigments.

Based on application, the global agricultural colorants market has been classified as a seed treatment, fertilizers, ponds & lakes colors, turfs & ornamentals, and others.

Based on the category, the global agricultural colorants market has been classified as organic and chemical.

The global agricultural colorants market has been studied with regards to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American agricultural colorants market has further been categorized as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European agricultural colorants market has been divided into Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe. The agricultural colorants market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The agricultural colorants market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Aakash Chemicals (US)

Germains Seed Technology (UK)

Chromatech Incorporated (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

The market in North America is expected to dominate the market for agricultural colorants during the forecast period. The US contributed a significant share in the region owing to the presence of a large number of agrochemical companies and adoption of precision agriculture practices and boosted the demand for agricultural colorants market. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for colorants in fertilizer and seed treatment.

