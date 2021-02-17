Impact on MEDICATED FEEDMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Medicated feed is any animal feed that contains veterinary drugs. Medicated feed in animal diets helps prevent or treat diseases such as porcine multi-systemic wasting syndrome (PMWS), circovirus, and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS). Medicated feed is often used in conjunction with other forms of medication such as injections and tablets. It is an effective way of treating animals in a controlled and safe manner.

In the US, the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), established by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO), sets guidelines for assessment and safety.

The global medicated feed market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising health concerns among cattle owners and the outbreak of various animal diseases.

Segmentation

The global medicated feed market has been segmented based on type, form, livestock, and region.

By type, the global market has been classified as antioxidants, probiotics, prebiotics, amino acids, and others.

On the basis of form, the global market has been divided into mash, pellets, crumbled, and others.

The global medicated feed market has also been segregated, on the basis of livestock, into ruminants, swine, aquaculture, poultry, and others.

The global medicated feed market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American medicated feed market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European medicated feed market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

The medicated feed market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The medicated feed industry in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Cargill, Inc. (US), Hubbard Feeds (US), Aw Ennis (Ireland), Fane Valley Ltd (UK), Glanbia Ireland DAC (Ireland), Lisavaird Co-op. (Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), Alltech (US), Paul & Vincent (Ireland), and Biostadt India Ltd (India) are some of the key players in the global medicated feed market.

