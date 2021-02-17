Impact on EAL KIT DELIVERY SERVICESMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Highlights

Meal kit delivery service providers offer fresh chopped vegetables or ingredients, recipes, and tutorials in a kit. The global meal kit delivery services market is very fragmented in nature and consists of numerous small and medium sized, mainly regional market players. In order to gain a higher competitive edge, the market players are now expanding their services by reaching customers through both online subscriptions and pop-up stores.

Based on food type, the global Meal Kit Delivery Services Industry has been segmented into ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat. The ready-to-cook segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share in the global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market and shall continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Ready-to-cook subscription meal kits eliminate the need to visit a grocery store and buy all the ingredients required to cook a recipe. However, the ready-to-eat segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR due to the rising number of working populations.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market are Blue Apron, LLC (the US), Gousto (UK), HelloFresh (Germany), Home Chef (the US), Marley Spoon Inc. (Germany), PeachDish (the US), Plated (the US), Sun Basket (the US), Purple Carrot (the US), ButcherBox (the US).

Regional Analysis

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market has been segmented based on region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

The Asia-Pacific and Europe meal kit delivery services market are anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the rising health awareness among the people. Subscription meal kits are gaining popularity among the health conscious people as such meals provide all the required customized food ingredients in a single meal.

Segmentation

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market has been segmented on the basis of serving, food type, distribution channel, and region.

By serving, the global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market has been classified as one, two, four, and others.

The global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market has been divided, by food type, into ready-to-eat, and ready-to-cook.

