Global Gluten-free Beer Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020  

Gluten-free beer is prepared using ingredients such as sorghum, buckwheat, and millet as they do not contain gluten. The product was introduced for people suffering from wheat allergies and celiac disease. The growing prevalence of celiac disease across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the global gluten-free beer market. Moreover, the availability of gluten-free beer is increasing the rising number of breweries every year. The rising number of craft breweries is also supporting the availability of gluten-free beer and leading to the growth of the market.

New varieties and product developments have attracted consumers. For instance, Glutenberg was the first company to provide gluten-free beer. The company started by offering gluten-free blonde beer; it later expanded its portfolio to include American pale ale, red ale, and India pale ale, among others.

Experimentation in food and drink by consumers is also driving the demand for a variety of gluten-free beers. Also, strong marketing initiatives through various channels have created awareness of the products available in the market for the gluten intolerant population.

However, the high prices of the product restrict demand and act as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The global gluten-free beer market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

The European market accounted for the majority market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the European gluten-free beer market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance in the region. Moreover, online retailing is gaining traction in the European gluten-free beer market.

North America is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers of gluten-free beer. The regional market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.42% during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is expected to be driven by product innovation and rapid advancements in all processes, from the inclusion of raw materials to packaging.

Segmental Analysis

The global gluten-free beer market has also been segmented based on type and packaging.

On the basis of type, the global gluten-free beer market has been divided into gluten-free beer and gluten-reduced beer. In 2017, the gluten-free beer segment accounted for the maximum market share and is projected to reach USD 432.0 million by the end of 2023. However, the gluten-reduced segment is projected to register the higher CAGR of 15.22% during the review period.

Based on packaging, the global gluten-free beer market has been segmented into cans, bottles, and others. The bottles segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 354.0 million by the end of 2023. The cans segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 15.37% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global gluten-free beer market are New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc. (Glutenberg) (Canada), Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc. (US), Stone Brewing Co. (US), Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub (US), New Planet Beer Co. (US), Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A. (Belgium), Omission Brewing Co. (US), Lakefront Brewery Inc. (US), Redbridge Beer (US), Whistler Brewing Company (Canada), Ipswich Ale Brewery (US), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. (US), Epic Brewing Company (US), and Bellfield Brewery Ltd. (UK)

Target Audience

Gluten-free beer manufacturers

Breweries

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

The global gluten-free beer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Increasing consumer inclination toward healthy food & beverages is expected to drive the growth of the global gluten-free beer market.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing mergers & acquisitions and product launches to enhance sales volumes in developed nations.

Online retailing is one of the upcoming trends in the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. Increasing Internet penetration coupled with the rising presence of e-commerce companies is expected to drive the online sales of alcoholic beverages .

Global Gluten-free Beer Market Research Report—Forecast till 2023:

As per MRFR analysis, the global gluten-free beer market is estimated to reach USD 651.6 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a regional analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

