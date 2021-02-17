Impact on BIORATIONAL PESTICIDESMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Biorational Pesticides
Market Scenario
Biorational pesticides Market are pest control materials that are less toxic and harmful to humans,
animals, and
environment. The products are mostly considered natural and are permitted to be used in organic farming. The
increasing awareness regarding environmental sustainability and consumer shift to organic food are the major
market drivers. The marke
t has high potential in developing countries. However, the lack of basic infrastructure,
along with low shelf life of these products, is restraining the growth of the market. The major players are focusing
on innovation and geographical diversification to
expand in the market
Global
Biorational
P
esticides
Industry Size
are efficacious against target pests but are less detrimental to
natural enemies as compared to chemical pesticides. The term is sometimes also used to describe only those
products derived from natural sources, such as plant extracts and insect pathogens.
The rise in concerns about
food safety has led farmers to explore environment
–
friendly methods to replace or supplement the current
chemical
–
based practices. The use of biorational pesticides is the alternative to chemical pesticides
Based on source, the
global biorational pesticides market has been segmented into botanical, microbials,
minerals, and others. The botanical segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Botanical oils
such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of
this segment. However, the microbial segment
is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global biorational pesticides market has been segregated, by mode of application, foliar spray, soil
treatment, trunk injection, and others.
The foliar spray segment is expected to dominate the global biorational
pesticides market during the assessment period as the direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the
most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants
The global market f
or biorational pesticides has also been classified, by type, as biorational insecticides,
biorational fungicides, biorational nematicides, and others. Biorational insecticides are one of the most largely
commercially available types of biorational pesticid
- The increasing awareness among farmers is the major
driver for the segment
