Impact on BIORATIONAL PESTICIDESMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Biorational Pesticides

Market Scenario

Biorational pesticides Market are pest control materials that are less toxic and harmful to humans,

animals, and

environment. The products are mostly considered natural and are permitted to be used in organic farming. The

increasing awareness regarding environmental sustainability and consumer shift to organic food are the major

market drivers. The marke

t has high potential in developing countries. However, the lack of basic infrastructure,

along with low shelf life of these products, is restraining the growth of the market. The major players are focusing

on innovation and geographical diversification to

expand in the market

Global

Biorational

P

esticides

Industry Size

are efficacious against target pests but are less detrimental to

natural enemies as compared to chemical pesticides. The term is sometimes also used to describe only those

products derived from natural sources, such as plant extracts and insect pathogens.

The rise in concerns about

food safety has led farmers to explore environment

–

friendly methods to replace or supplement the current

chemical

–

based practices. The use of biorational pesticides is the alternative to chemical pesticides

Based on source, the

global biorational pesticides market has been segmented into botanical, microbials,

minerals, and others. The botanical segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. Botanical oils

such as neem oil, canola oil, and jojoba oil drive the growth of

this segment. However, the microbial segment

is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global biorational pesticides market has been segregated, by mode of application, foliar spray, soil

treatment, trunk injection, and others.

The foliar spray segment is expected to dominate the global biorational

pesticides market during the assessment period as the direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the

most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants

The global market f

or biorational pesticides has also been classified, by type, as biorational insecticides,

biorational fungicides, biorational nematicides, and others. Biorational insecticides are one of the most largely

commercially available types of biorational pesticid

The increasing awareness among farmers is the major

driver for the segment

