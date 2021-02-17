Impact on FEED ACIDULANTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The rapid growth of the aquaculture industry due to the rising consumption of

seafood is boosting the sales of acidulants for aquaculture feed.

The global feed

acidulants market has been segregated, by application, into

ruminants, poultry,

swine, aquacultu

re, and others

. The poultry segment is expected to be dominant

during the review period owing to the high consumption of additives in poultry feed.

However, the aquaculture segment is expected to register the highest growth rate

during the forecast period

due to the surging demand for aquaculture feed.

Global

Feed Acidulants Market

are additives mixed in animal feed to impart flavor.

They are also used as preservatives to inh

ibit the growth of mold in feed. Such

additives increase the acidity of the product.

hese organic acids are emerging as an

effective substitute for antibiotics in animal feed. In the US and Europe, a ban on the

use of antibiotics in feed is one of the maj

or determinants that is driving the growth

of the feed acidulants market

Feed acidulants are substances that are added to animal feed to enhance flavor,

consistency, shelf life, and solubility rate. They act as buffer components in feed

formulations by l

owering the pH level and enhancing feed solubility. The global feed

acidulants market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast

period owing to the high consumption of animal

–

based products, increasing

awareness regarding the im

portance of healthy livestock feed, and government

initiatives to promote the animal feed industry. However, the rising prices of feed

acidulants are hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Feed Acidu

lants Market are

–

Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Novus International (US)

Yara (Norway)

Kemin Industries Inc. (US)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Peterlabs Holding (Malaysia

