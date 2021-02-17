Categories
Impact on FEED ACIDULANTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The  rapid  growth  of  the  aquaculture  industry  due  to  the  rising  consumption  of

seafood  is  boosting  the  sales  of  acidulants  for  aquaculture  feed.

The  global  feed

acidulants  market  has  been  segregated,  by  application,  into

ruminants,  poultry,

swine,  aquacultu

re,  and  others

.  The  poultry  segment  is  expected  to  be  dominant

during the review period owing to the high consumption of additives in poultry feed.

However, the aquaculture segment is expected to register the highest growth rate

during the forecast period

due to the surging demand for aquaculture feed.

Global

Feed Acidulants Market

are additives mixed in animal feed to impart flavor.

They  are  also  used  as  preservatives  to  inh

ibit  the  growth  of  mold  in  feed.  Such

additives increase the acidity of the product.

hese organic acids are emerging as an

effective substitute for antibiotics in animal feed. In the US and Europe, a ban on the

use of antibiotics in feed is one of the maj

or determinants that is driving the growth

of the feed acidulants market

 

Feed  acidulants  are  substances  that  are  added  to  animal  feed  to  enhance  flavor,

consistency,  shelf  life,  and  solubility  rate.  They  act  as  buffer  components  in  feed

formulations by l

owering the pH level and enhancing feed solubility. The global feed

acidulants market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast

period  owing  to  the  high  consumption  of  animal

based  products,  increasing

awareness  regarding  the  im

portance  of  healthy  livestock  feed,  and  government

initiatives to promote the animal feed industry. However, the rising prices of feed

acidulants are hampering the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Feed Acidu

lants Market are

Jefo Nutrition Inc. (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Novus International (US)

Yara (Norway)

Kemin Industries Inc. (US)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Peterlabs Holding (Malaysia

