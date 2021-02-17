Impact on CAROBMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Carob

Market Highlights

Carob

Market

is harvested from

Ceratonia siliqua

or the carob tree which belongs to the legume

family. Carob pods are rich in calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, fiber, and protein, resulting

in its increasing

application in the food industry. Carob is a natural sweetener and is used as a healthier

substitute for chocolate as it contains low amounts of fat and sugar and does not contain

caffeine

The global

Carob Market

has been segmented based on category, form, application, and region.

The global Carob Market has been segregated, by category, into conventional and organic. The

conventional segment is expected to dominate th

e global carob market during the assessment period.

However, the organic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing

to rising consumer preference for organic products.

Based on form, the global Carob Market has been di

vided into powder, gum, and others. The gum

segment is expected to dominate the global carob market during the assessment period owing to the

growing application of carob gum in the food industry as a substitute for guar gum. However, the

powder segment is

expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period with rising

application in the bakery and pharmaceuticals industries

The global market for carob has also been classified, by application, as bakery and confectionery,

dairy products, snacks

, and others. The bakery and confectionery segment is expected to dominate

the market. However, the snacks segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast

period. Growing demand for healthy snacks is driving the growth of the segment

