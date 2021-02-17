Impact on CAROBMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Carob
Market Highlights
Carob
Market
is harvested from
Ceratonia siliqua
or the carob tree which belongs to the legume
family. Carob pods are rich in calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, fiber, and protein, resulting
in its increasing
application in the food industry. Carob is a natural sweetener and is used as a healthier
substitute for chocolate as it contains low amounts of fat and sugar and does not contain
caffeine
The global
Carob Market
has been segmented based on category, form, application, and region.
The global Carob Market has been segregated, by category, into conventional and organic. The
conventional segment is expected to dominate th
e global carob market during the assessment period.
However, the organic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing
to rising consumer preference for organic products.
Based on form, the global Carob Market has been di
vided into powder, gum, and others. The gum
segment is expected to dominate the global carob market during the assessment period owing to the
growing application of carob gum in the food industry as a substitute for guar gum. However, the
powder segment is
expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period with rising
application in the bakery and pharmaceuticals industries
The global market for carob has also been classified, by application, as bakery and confectionery,
dairy products, snacks
, and others. The bakery and confectionery segment is expected to dominate
the market. However, the snacks segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast
period. Growing demand for healthy snacks is driving the growth of the segment
