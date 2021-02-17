Global Virtual Health Assistants Market Research Report 2019-2025

Virtual Health Assistants（VHAs）, with the ability to analyze personalized information, will create true wellness partners for patients.There’s another major benefit to VHAs: These tools give healthcare entities a greater understanding of the patient as an individual, offering in-depth insights into behavioral patterns, motivators and indicators.

In 2018, the global Virtual Health Assistants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Health Assistants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Health Assistants development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

CSS Corporation

Aiva，Inc

eGain

Verint

Amazon (Alexa)

Avaamo

Fitbit

MedWhat

Suki

Robin Healthcare

Care Angel

Tenor.AI

idAvatars

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Record Navigation

Medical Transcription

Medical Information Search

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Medical Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Health Assistants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Health Assistants development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Health Assistants are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.