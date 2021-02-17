Global Renal Denervation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Developed countries have been proactive in taking measures to counteract and reduce the prevalence of hypertension among their population, leading to growing support for the renal denervation market

Renal Denervation Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global renal denervation market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, ReCor Medical, St. Jude Medical, Cardiosonic, Cordis, Kona Medical, Sound Intervention, and Terumo.

The renal denervation market is hamstrung by challenging government regulations in regions such as the U.S. Medtronic recently announced the launch of a new placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial in an effort to get regulatory approval in the U.S., a major commercial market for high blood pressure remedies.

Global Renal Denervation Market by Product

Symplicity

Vessix (V2)

EnligHTN

Paradise

Iberis

Others

Global Renal Denervation Market by Technology

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

Others

Global Renal Denervation Market by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By region, the global renal denervation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the world. The global renal denervation market is expected to rise at a solid CAGR of 40.4% over the 2018–2023 forecast period, with the market’s value rising from USD 200 million in 2017 to USD 2,850 million in 2023.

