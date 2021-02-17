Impact on POST-HARVEST TREATMENT PRODUCTSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market for Fruits & Vegetables is projected to register a CAGR of 6.31% and reach USD 2,639.22 Million by 2026. Post-harvest treatment products are used to increase the shelf life and protect the fruits & vegetable produce against pests, diseases, and adverse storage conditions. The global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The rising need for adoption of post-harvest treatments coupled with the increasing trade of fruits and vegetables are the major factors driving the market growth. The rising trend of organic and bio-based products is expected to create new growth opportunities for players in the global market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the trade of fruits & vegetables is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

The increasing global population has led to a surge in demand for food. Farmers are focusing on cultivating more crops and achieve higher yields by adopting advanced agricultural practices such as integrated pest management (IPM) and precision agriculture. According to the data cited by the Global Change Data Lab (Our World in Data), the global population is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Additionally, as per the statistics revealed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the global food demand is projected to increase by nearly 70% during the period 2005–2050, depicting the directl relationship between the global populace and food demand. However, the major loss of agricultural produce, such as fruits and vegetables, occurs post their harvest.

Owing to this, even though crop production is high, global food demand cannot be met. According to the FAO, post-harvest losses account for nearly one-third of global food production every year. Hence, to avoid such huge post-harvest losses, it is essential to treat the harvested fruits and vegetables and maintain their quality. Rising awareness regarding the need for post-harvest treatment and the huge economic impact of post-harvest loss are boosting the adoption of post-harvest treatment for fruits and vegetables, which is fueling the market growth.

The major determinant hampering the growth of the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits and vegetables is the strictly regulated market of Europe. The presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the trade of fruits and vegetables in Europe is creating hurdles in the growth of the market. Europe is a lucrative market for fruits and vegetables owing to the surging demand for fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables in the region. However, for the market players to enter or sustain in the regional market, they must comply with the regulations imposed. The fruits and vegetables sold in the European market must meet the set maximum residue levels (MRLs) for pesticides in them. Hence, such regulations hamper the use and sale of synthetic post-harvest treatment products.

Segmentation

Based on type, the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables has been divided into cleaners, coatings/wax, ethylene blockers, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, and others. In 2019, the coatings/wax segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 26%. By application, the market has been segregated into fruits and vegetables. The fruits segment is further segmented into pomes, bananas, berries, citrus fruits, mangoes, and others. The vegetables segment is also further segmented into potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and others. The fruits segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

