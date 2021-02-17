Impact on ESSENTIAL OILS AND PLANT EXTRACTS FOR LIVESTOCKMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Global Essential Oils and Plant Extracts for Livestock Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 3 Billion by 2024 by registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major determinant driving the market growth is the declining use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed. A ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed, especially in Europe, has increased the demand for aromatic plant extracts and essential oils owing to their high phytobiotics activity. Surging demand for livestock products such as meat, eggs, wool, and milk is -assisting in expanding the livestock feed industry, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market.

The livestock industry is witnessing a shift from being an unorganized sector to an organized one, owing to which the livestock sector is experiencing growth and paving the way for growth opportunities for the vendors active in the essential oils for livestock market and plant extracts for livestock market. Moreover, increasing animal health concerns and awareness regarding the benefits of plants extracts in animal nutrition are catalyzing the growth of the market. Due to the several benefits offered by plant extracts and essential oils in animal nutrition, the market is becoming lucrative and is expected to provide opportunities for new and existing players involved in the animal feed industry.

Segmentation

The global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market has been segmented based on type, form, livestock, and region.

By type, the global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock industry has been classified as essential oils and plant extracts.

Based on form, the global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market has been bifurcated into solid/powder and liquid.

The global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market has also been segregated, on the basis of livestock, into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, and others.

The global essential oils and plant extracts for livestock industry has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

The essential oils and plant extracts for livestock industry in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The essential oils and plant extracts for livestock market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Manghebati (France)

Olmix Group (France)

Trouw Nutrition B.V. (Netherlands)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

Orffa (Netherlands)

Herbavita (Belgium)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

CCPA GROUP (France)

Foreverest Resources Ltd. (China)

Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

Provimi North America, Inc. (US)

