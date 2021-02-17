Global Sternal Closure Systems Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

The Sternal Closure Systems Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe. Growing incidences of cardiac diseases, drug and alcohol abuse, and penetration of major market players are some of the primary growth stimulants of the market. Favorable reimbursement policies, surging awareness regarding healthcare, innovations in R&D activities, and rising advanced technical devices are encouraging the market growth across the globe.

Sternal closure systems are extensively used for closing the breastbone or sternum right after sternal reconstructive surgical procedures. The procedure comprises steel wires, which are wrapped around the halves of the sternum.

Launch of innovative and advanced devices, which offer stable union and tight closure at the sternum in patients undergoing surgery will influence the market.

The global sternal closure systems market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the sternal closure systems market include –

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Depuy Synthes

A&E Medical

Orthofix International N.V.

Abyrx

Kinamed Incorporated

Jeil Medical Corporation

Jace Medical

Acute Innovations.

On the contrary, the high cost of these devices, costly and complicated surgical techniques, and increased risk of infection is considered to restrict the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the dearth of proper healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding cardiac diseases, especially in middle-income nations will slow down the market growth in the years to come.

Global Sternal Closure Systems Market: Segmental Analysis

The global sternal closure systems market has been segmented on the basis of procedure, closure material type, product type, and end-user.

By product type, the sternal closure systems market is segmented into bone cement and closure devices. Of these, the closure devices segment is predicted to gain prominence as they offer benefits like reduced infections and with faster recovery time and reduction in postoperative complications compared to bone cement.

By procedure, the market is segmented into bilateral thoracosternotomy, median sternotomy, hemisternotomy, and others. Of these, the median sternotomy procedure will gain prominence in the foreseeable future. This procedure is frequently performed as it offers easy access to lungs and heart and surrounding structures during coronary artery bypass surgeries and valve replacement. This procedure also helps to reduce post-operative complications and infections, which further encourages its adoption.

The closure material segment comprises titanium, stainless steel, and others. Of these, titanium is extensively used in sternal closure systems. Benefits like the ability to join human bones, resistance to corrosion, and biocompatibility will encourage the demand doe titanium.

Considering the end use segment, the market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals and clinics segment will gain prominence due to favorable reimbursement policies.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the sternal closure systems market spans across Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, America will lead the global sternal closure systems market, mainly due to the surging incidences of cardiovascular diseases, especially among the geriatric population. The aging population is prone to obesity and hypertension issues, and as these diseases along with diabetes trigger cardiac diseases, the market is likely to flourish in the region. Increasing initiatives by the government, coupled with rising funding for development and research in advanced medical treatment options will contribute to the market growth in the foreseeable future. America is room to pharmaceutical giants like Merk and Pfizer, which will further influence the market growth in the next few years.

Europe is estimated to acquire the second position in the global market, owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities, surging need for improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising expenditure on healthcare. Also, government initiatives of healthcare reform will encourage the regional market’s growth in the coming years. The soaring healthcare expenditure owing to rising cardiovascular disorders will positively impact the market in the region.

