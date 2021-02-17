Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report 2019

Vaccines play a crucial role in protecting animals from a large spectrum of diseases caused due to virus, bacteria, protozoa, and other multicellular pathogens.
The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to benefit from the growing concern over food safety. The dependency on livestock products like meat, milk, and other products is increasing, and the mortality rate associated with infection transmission from animals to humans through these products is alarming. These factors are driving the vendors to invest in R&D to improve and expand their product portfolios, thereby driving the market growth.
The global Veterinary Vaccines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Veterinary Vaccines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Vaccines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Veterinary Vaccines in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Veterinary Vaccines manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Elanco
Merck
Merial
Zoetis
Advaxis
AmpliPhi Biosciences
Aratana Therapeutics
ARKO Labs
Bayer
CanFel Therapeutics
Ceva Animal Health
Colorado Serum
Epitopix
Genus
Hygieia Biological Laboratories
ImmuCell
Nexvet
Nuovo Biologics
UBI
Valneva
Vetoquinol
Virbac
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Inactivated Vaccines
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Conjugate Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Segment by Application
Veterinary Clinic
Veterinary Hospital
Veterinary Research Institute
Retail Pharmacy