Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report 2019

Vaccines play a crucial role in protecting animals from a large spectrum of diseases caused due to virus, bacteria, protozoa, and other multicellular pathogens.

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to benefit from the growing concern over food safety. The dependency on livestock products like meat, milk, and other products is increasing, and the mortality rate associated with infection transmission from animals to humans through these products is alarming. These factors are driving the vendors to invest in R&D to improve and expand their product portfolios, thereby driving the market growth.

The global Veterinary Vaccines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veterinary Vaccines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Vaccines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Veterinary Vaccines in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Veterinary Vaccines manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis

Advaxis

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Aratana Therapeutics

ARKO Labs

Bayer

CanFel Therapeutics

Ceva Animal Health

Colorado Serum

Epitopix

Genus

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

ImmuCell

Nexvet

Nuovo Biologics

UBI

Valneva

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Segment by Application

Veterinary Clinic

Veterinary Hospital

Veterinary Research Institute

Retail Pharmacy