Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

The latest market intelligence study on Pyrogen Testing Market relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research

Pyrogen Testing Market was estimated USD 624.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1464.55 by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period.

Pyrogen Testing Market

Pyrogen testing is very necessary to avoid the life-threatening diseases that can be encouraged by both non-microbial and microbial substances. There has been various methods and tests developed over the last few years that offers solutions for testing pyrogens and endotoxins.

Pyrogen testing are used by pharmaceutical, biotech and various drug manufacturing companies for the safe manufacturing and release of infection free products into the market. The key factors responsible for influencing the market are increase in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, increase in demand for pharmaceutical products, and high government regulations regarding the drug safety.

Some of the key players in the global pyrogen testing market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Ellab A/S (UK), Merck KGaA (UK), GenScript, Hyglos GmbH (UK), Lonza (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), Pyrostar, Wako Chemicals (US), Sanquin (UK), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc (China) and Others.

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, by application and end-user.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product

Instruments

Services

Kits

Reagents

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Rabbit Pyrogen Test (RPT) Test

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biologics

Medical Devices

Other applications Systems

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-Users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Others

Regional Analysis: The Americas is expected to lead the market owing to increase in number of medical device companies and demand for medical equipment. There are various tests performed by these medical devices companied for contamination testing for the presence of pyrogen.

Europe is the second largest pyrogen testing market during the forecast period. The increasing applications of pyrogen tests for various diseases, and constant invention in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will influence the market positively in this region.

Asia-Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region for the global pyrogen testing market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the development of new innovative drugs for the treatment. The increasing demand for medical treatment will enhance the pyrogen testing market.

