Paper Pigments Market Current & Future Market Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2021-2025

The Global Paper Pigments Market has been segmented by Type, Application, and Region.

By Type, the Global Paper Pigments Market has been segmented into calcium carbonate, kaolin, and others. The calcium carbonate segment is further classified ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). Calcium carbonate is leading the market due to its low cost and the increasing demand for bright and bulk paper as it offers higher brightness than the use of kaolin.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into coated and uncoated paper. The coated paper is further classified on the basis of coating type into satin-coated paper, gloss-coated paper, dull-coated paper, matte-coated paper, and cast-coated paper. The uncoated paper is categorized based on the surface type into woven or smooth uncoated paper, laid uncoated paper, and linen uncoated paper. The coated paper segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 as it is less porous and offers surface gloss, smoothness, and reduced ink absorbency.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

4.1.4 End User

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics Of Global Paper Pigments Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Trends/Technology

Request For Sample Report Here @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7021

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the Global Paper Pigments Market are Omya AG (Switzerland), Imerys (France), Minerals Technologies (US), BASF SE (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Kemira Oyj (France), The Chemours Company (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), and KaMin LLC. / CADAM (US).

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global paper pigments market in 2017 due to the high production and sales of food & beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals and their packaging.

The demand from the pacakging industry due to the growth of food & beverage, consumer goods, and electronics is driving the market in the North Ameican region.

European market is primarily driven by the high demand for paper packaging from pharmaceuticals industry in countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Italy.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

Read More Article :

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/precious-metals-market-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2023-by-form-by-end-use-by-application-and-by-region/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-cobalt-oxide-market-analysis-revenue-price-market-share-growth-rate-catalyst-additive-magnetic-material-oxidant-forecast-to-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-sheet-molding-compound-and-bulk-molding-compound-market-global-and-regional-analysis-by-top-leaders-and-products-made-possible-by-top-research-firm/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/synthetic-fibers-market-size-share-research-2017-business-opportunity-global-trend-future-growth-key-findings-and-forecast-to-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/blended-fibers-market-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2023-by-derivative-by-application-by-end-use-industry-and-by-geography/