Global Smart Pills Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2023

Smart Pills Market are innovative ingestible medical devices that are finding application opportunities in areas such as diagnosis, drug delivery, and treatment by Application (Patient Monitoring and Others), Target Area (Esophagus, Small Intestine, and Others), Disease Indication (Disease Indication, and Others) End User (Hospitals and Others), Competitive Trends, Technology Growth, Industry Size, Global Opportunity and Development Scope —Forecast till 2023.

smart pills market size globally expected to get a substantial market share at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% during the review period.

The rising global geriatric population and growing prevalence of numerous types of chronic and acute disorders such as cancer, diabetes, and others, are influencing the growth of the smart pills market.

The key players identified in the global smart pills market are

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Inc.

MEDISAFE

MEDTRONIC

BDD Limited

Check-Cap

CapsoVision

INTROMEDIC

PENTAX Medical

JINSHAN Science & Technology

RF Co. Ltd. Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Proteus Digital Health

And Others.

Smart Pills Market Competitive Segments:

The global market for smart pills is segmented based on the target area, application, end-user, and disease indication.

Based on the target area, the market has been segmented into the esophagus, large intestine, stomach, and small intestine.

Based on the application, the smart pills market has been segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, patient monitoring, and others. The capsule endoscopy segment has been sub-segmented into controllable capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, small bowel capsule endoscopy, and others. The patient monitoring segment is sub-segmented into capsule pH monitoring and others. Bases on end-user, the market has been into the diagnostic center, hospitals, and research institute. Based on the disease indication, the market is segmented into colon diseases, esophageal diseases, small bowel diseases, and others.

Global Smart Pills Market: Regional Analysis

In the report, the market has been covered across Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, South America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and South America collectively hold the largest market share in terms of value. Factors such as rising incidence of chronic disorders, presence of robust reimbursement policies, rapid adoption of next-generation medical technologies are reflecting favorably on the region’s market. As per the organization Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) over 133 Mn people in the U.S have at least one chronic disease, which is equivalent to almost 45% of the total population. In the U.S., chronic diseases are also responsible for a sizable number of deaths.

Europe and Asia Pacific are the other two important market for smart pills. In Europe, factors such as high healthcare expenditure and increased focus on delivering effective healthcare is driving the growth of the market.

Meanwhile, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market in MEA is also expected to register an impressive growth rate but from a smaller growth rate. The healthcare sector is undergoing tremendous transformation in the Middles East, which GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar at the forefront.

Chapter 10. Global Smart Pills Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 US

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 Italy

10.3.1.4 Spain

10.3.1.5 UK

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

