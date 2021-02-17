Impact on EGG REPLACERSMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

EGG REPLACERS Market Overview

Egg Replacers Market Scenario

Egg Replacers are used in various culinary applications to replace eggs in their role as an emulsifier. Eggs play a vital role in several preparations, especially bakery preparations, by making the product more consistent and stable. However, the growing popularity of the vegan movement and the growing demand for eggless alternatives from vegetarian demographics is likely to drive the global Egg Replacers Industry over the forecast period.

On the other hand, many of the popular products in the Egg Replacers Market are made from wheat gluten, soy flour, etc., which presents concerns regarding the growing prevalence of intolerance to these products among the population. This could become a key restraint for the global Egg Replacers Market over the forecast period and is likely to be a key factor in determining the hierarchy of the various segments in the egg replacers market.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global Egg Replacers Market include Puratos, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods, Corbion, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Tate & Lyle plc, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Industry Update

In March 2019, Grupo Mantiqueira, the largest egg producer in South America, came up with a pea protein-based egg replacer to cater to the growing vegan demographic in Brazil. The product, called N.Ovo, is aimed at fulfilling the growing demand for plant-based ingredients in South America.

Segmentation

The global Egg Replacers Market is segmented based on raw material/source, form, application, and region in the report.

The Egg Replacers Market has been segmented based on raw material into dairy protein, starch, soy-based products, algal flour and yeast extracts, and others. Dairy protein dominates the global Egg Replacers Market at present but is likely to be overshadowed by the soy products segment over the forecast period, as soy products can also be consumed by the lactose intolerant demographic. The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance is likely to be a major driver for the soy-based products segment over the forecast period.

