Impact on AQUAFEEDMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

AQUAFEED Market Overview

Aquafeed Market Insights:

The acceleration witnessed in aquaculture production will drive the market growth of the Aquafeed Market. Market Research Future (MRFR) has unfolded in its latest report that the Global Aquafeed Market will exhibit market expansion at a healthy CAGR across the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

The rising demand for sea food will accelerate the demand for aquaculture farming which is expected to steer growth in the Aquafeed Market Size. The nutritional value of fish, awareness about the benefits of omega 3 enriched diet, etc. are propelling the demand for aquafeed among the aquaculture farmers and is anticipated to demonstrate similar trend throughout the projection period.

The catalyzed demand demonstrated by crustacean and carp farming has also multiplied the revenue generation in the aquafeed market. Other factors such as increasing population, rising per capita income, urbanization, etc. are obliquely fueling the growth and expansion of the market. Furthermore, the increasing product offering with an innovative blend of additives and ingredients are poised to generate more demand in the market over the next couple of years. However, the price fluctuations of raw materials used for the production of aquafeed will restrict the growth and expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players profiled in the Aquafeed Market report published by MRFR are

BioMar Group (Denmark)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Waterbase Ltd (India)

Alltech Inc. (U.S.)

Coppen International BV (Netherlands)

Zeigler bros. Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Aquafeed Market, as per MRFR, can be segmented by Species, Ingredients, Additive Type, and Life Cycle.

By Aquatic Species, the global aquafeed market is segmented into carps, molluscs, shrimps, crustaceans, catfish, trouts, and, others.

By Ingredients, the global market for aquafeed has been segmented into wheat, corn, other grains, pulses, oilseeds, and, others.

By Additive Type, the global aquafeed market is segmented into vitamins, antioxidant, antibiotics, feed enzymes, amino acid, and, others.

