Global Floating LNG Market Research Report 2026

Floating LNG market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floating LNG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Exxon Mobil
Royal Dutch Shell
Samsung Heavy Industries
TechnipFMC
Golar LNG
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small-Scale Capacity
Large-Scale Capacity
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy Enterprises
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
