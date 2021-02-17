Impact on GLOBAL FATTY ACIDMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Wheelchair Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Product Type (Electric Wheelchair {Rear Wheel Drive Chair}, Manual Wheelchair {Sport Wheelchairs}), Accessories {Wheelchair Ramps}), End-User (Home Care Settings and Hospitals and Clinics) and Region – Forecast till 2024.

Wheelchair Market Overview

The global wheelchair market is expected to exhibit a stable 2.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global wheelchair market is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2024, according to the report.

The global wheelchair market is profiled in great detail in the research report, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the wheelchair market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market..

Based on this platform, future projections for the wheelchair market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global wheelchair market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global wheelchair market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global wheelchair market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Wheelchairs are medical devices used by people with reduced locomotion due to diseases or other conditions such as disability or injury. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases as well as trauma cases is likely to be a major driver for the global wheelchair market over the forecast period. Wheelchairs allow patients to move from place to place with relative ease and are thus a crucial component of the rehabilitation programs of patients. The increasing number of people suffering from trauma of the legs or hips is likely to be a major driver for the global wheelchair market over the forecast period. The growing number of geriatric patients is also likely to be a major driver for the global wheelchair market, as geriatrics often need wheelchairs for moving from place to place, as the legs and hips of geriatrics may have weakened over time, leading to a dependence on wheelchairs.

