Global POS Software Market Research Report 2025

A POS terminal refers to an electronic payment system or a combination of systems that transfers funds electronically with the use of payment modes such as credit and debit cards.

POS software is considered to be a replacement for electronic cash registers that are installed at retail stores or hotels.

In 2018, the global POS Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global POS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the POS Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilysys

Epicor Software

Ingenico

NCR

Oracle

SAP

VeriFone Systems

AccuPOS

CrossView

IBM

JD Associates

Maitre’D POS

ParTech

PayAnywhere

PayPal Here

PC America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DOS System

Linux System

UNIX System

Windows System

Market segment by Application, split into

Hotel

Retail

Entertainment

Health Care

Warehouse

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global POS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the POS Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of POS Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.