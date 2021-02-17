Global Infrared Sensors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Infrared Sensors Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports Summary

An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument that is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings. It does this by either emitting or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.

With the rapid advancements in technology, the modern day infrared sensors have become light in weight and have also become more affordable, with a decline in their pricing. In addition, the power consumption in such sensors is also low and these factors are contributing in infrared sensors gaining traction in a variety of applications ranging from the military to IoT applications.

With the help of infrared sensors, infrared red light can be detected from far away, which can be operated in real time and movements can be detected instantaneously, and these properties make infrared sensors ideal for the purpose of security. In today’s context, the networked digital and data-heavy battle space have become crucial for military security and success. Hence, the main application of infrared sensors in military is in the sector of motion imagery that helps in the identification of military targets. Infrared sensors help in increasing the situational awareness of the operator by providing the ability to recognize sea, land and waterway features and contact patrol craft and small boats in near shore environment, where the performance of surface radars is limited.

The global Infrared Sensors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infrared Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infrared Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Infrared Sensors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Infrared Sensors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Excelitas Technologies Corp., (US)

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonic K.K. (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Texas Instruments Inc. (US)

Infra Tec GmbH (Germany)

Raytheon Company (US)

Omron Incorporation (Japan)

Sofradir (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Quantum

Thermal

Segment by Application

Commercial Applications

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Manufacturing Industry

Other End Users